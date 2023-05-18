North Queensland Cowboys forward Luciano Leilua has had all charges against him dropped in court on Thursday and, in a surprise twist, will be free to play on Saturday against the Wests Tigers.

The club confirmed their application for an exemption to allow him to play this weekend - despite the fact teams had already been named on Tuesday - had been approved by the NRL.

"The North Queensland Toyota Cowboys have been granted an exemption by the NRL to add Luciano Leilua to the 22-man squad for Saturday's clash against Wests Tigers," the club wrote in a statement released shortly after 1pm local time.

"Leilua is no longer subject to the NRL's no-fault stand down after charges against him were dropped today.

"Leilua replaces Sylvester Namo in the squad and will wear Jersey No. 23."

Leilua, who has spent the first half of the 2023 campaign subject to the NRL's no-fault stand-down policy after domestic violence allegations were brought upon him, faced Campbelltown Local Court in the south west of Sydney on Thursday morning.

The no-fault stand-down policy brought against Leilua by the NRL and charges alleged also saw him miss playing at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup, which was held in England.

The Cowboys confirmed the news of the charges being dropped via a short statement on Thursday.

"North Queensland Cowboys forward Luciano Leilua appeared in Campbelltown local court today where charges against him were dropped," the club wrote.

"The Cowboys will now work with the NRL with regards to the status of Leilua's discretionary no-fault stand down."

The NRL have since confirmed the no-fault stand-down has been ended.

"The National Rugby League (NRL) has today confirmed that the No-Fault Stand Down Condition will no longer apply to North Queensland Cowboys player Luciano Leilua, effective immediately," the NRL wrote.

"The No-Fault Stand Down condition has been discontinued following the withdrawal of criminal charges against Leilua at Campbelltown Local Court today.

"The integrity unit will now conduct its own inquiries to determine whether any NRL rules have been breached."