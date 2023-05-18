NRL Rd 23 - Cowboys v Warriors
TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 19: Luciano Leilua of the Cowboys celebrates after scoring a try during the round 23 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the New Zealand Warriors at Qld Country Bank Stadium, on August 19, 2022, in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

North Queensland Cowboys forward Luciano Leilua has had all charges against him dropped in court on Thursday and, in a surprise twist, will be free to play on Saturday against the Wests Tigers.

The club confirmed their application for an exemption to allow him to play this weekend - despite the fact teams had already been named on Tuesday - had been approved by the NRL.

"The North Queensland Toyota Cowboys have been granted an exemption by the NRL to add Luciano Leilua to the 22-man squad for Saturday's clash against Wests Tigers," the club wrote in a statement released shortly after 1pm local time.

"Leilua is no longer subject to the NRL's no-fault stand down after charges against him were dropped today.

"Leilua replaces Sylvester Namo in the squad and will wear Jersey No. 23."

 2023-05-20T07:30:00Z 
Leichhardt Oval
WST   
 2023-05-20T07:30:00Z 
   NQL
    #NRLTigersCowboys
1Jahream BulaJahream Bula
2David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma
3Starford To'aStarford To'a
4Tommy TalauTommy Talau
5Junior TupouJunior Tupou
6Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham
7Luke BrooksLuke Brooks
8Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu
9Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau
10David KlemmerDavid Klemmer
11Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i
12John BatemanJohn Bateman
13Fonua PoleFonua Pole
 INTERCHANGE
14Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin
15Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue
16Alex TwalAlex Twal
17Asu KepaoaAsu Kepaoa
 RESERVES
18Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth
19Shawn BloreShawn Blore
20Justin MatamuaJustin Matamua
21Daine LaurieDaine Laurie
22Aitasi JamesAitasi James
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater1
Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt2
Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes3
Peta HikuPeta Hiku4
Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi5
Tom DeardenTom Dearden6
Chad TownsendChad Townsend7
Jordan McLeanJordan McLean8
Reece RobsonReece Robson9
Coen HessCoen Hess10
Heilum LukiHeilum Luki11
Jack GosiewskiJack Gosiewski12
Reuben CotterReuben Cotter13
 INTERCHANGE
Jake GranvilleJake Granville14
Mitchell DunnMitchell Dunn15
Riley PriceRiley Price16
K. FinefeuiakiKulikefu Finefeuiaki17
 RESERVES
Zac LaybuttZac Laybutt18
Ben HamptonBen Hampton19
Brendan ElliotBrendan Elliot21
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre22
Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua23

Leilua, who has spent the first half of the 2023 campaign subject to the NRL's no-fault stand-down policy after domestic violence allegations were brought upon him, faced Campbelltown Local Court in the south west of Sydney on Thursday morning.

The no-fault stand-down policy brought against Leilua by the NRL and charges alleged also saw him miss playing at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup, which was held in England.

The Cowboys confirmed the news of the charges being dropped via a short statement on Thursday.

"North Queensland Cowboys forward Luciano Leilua appeared in Campbelltown local court today where charges against him were dropped," the club wrote.

"The Cowboys will now work with the NRL with regards to the status of Leilua's discretionary no-fault stand down."

The NRL have since confirmed the no-fault stand-down has been ended.

"The National Rugby League (NRL) has today confirmed that the No-Fault Stand Down Condition will no longer apply to North Queensland Cowboys player Luciano Leilua, effective immediately," the NRL wrote.

"The No-Fault Stand Down condition has been discontinued following the withdrawal of criminal charges against Leilua at Campbelltown Local Court today.

"The integrity unit will now conduct its own inquiries to determine whether any NRL rules have been breached."

2 COMMENTS

  1. “The integrity unit will now conduct its own inquiries to determine whether any NRL rules have been breached.”

    They have had six months to do that. Why did they not make their enquiries during the off-season?