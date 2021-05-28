The Canberra Raiders are the latest club to be linked to off-contract Storm star Nicho Hynes, with NRL.com reporting that the Green Machine are weighing up whether to move on the exciting fullback.
Hynes’ stunning skills were on show once again on Thursday night, with the 24-year-old scoring one try and handing off another two in his side’s 40-12 victory.
The New South Welshman’s meteoric rise in 2021 still manages to place him out-of-favour to superstar fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen, with lucrative offers set to tabled to Hynes management as he remains unsigned for next season.
The lure of landing a starting role in the NRL has been a persistent dream for Hynes, with that option only likely to come by defecting to a rival club.
Speaking after the Storm’s Round 12 win over the Broncos, Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy admitted he was shocked by Hynes’ immediate impact at senior level.
“It has a little bit [surprised me]. The thing that I probably didn’t see in him was the amount of involvements he has been having,” Bellamy said.
Nicho Hynes sets up Cooper Johns for his first ever #NRL try!
(with additional commentary from the Foxx at the end 😂)#TelstraPremiership Moment of the Match #NRLBroncosStorm pic.twitter.com/FF27zeDIDI
— NRL (@NRL) May 27, 2021
“He is a talented player, he has a got a good head for the game, he has a good skillset as well, he is a skilful player without a doubt. I probably didn’t see the amount of involvements that he has been having in all these games and he continues to have it week in, week out.
“Sometimes you get a guy who might be able to do it one week or two weeks in a row. He has been like that for the last six weeks and that’s the thing that has probably surprised me if anything has.
“We really want to keep him without a doubt … it all depends what Nicho wants out of his footy career at this time and next year.
“I don’t know the financial, we have a position in our cap where we can offer him a certain amount and whether that will be enough I’m not quite sure.
“Having said that I hope he will consider that he is playing really good footy where he is at the moment.”
A versatile speedster, Hynes has previously flourished in the halves and could be seen as the successor of the departed George Williams to pair with Jack Wighton at the Raiders.
The Broncos and Dragons have already expressed their own interest in Hynes, who is sure to be on the radar of several other keen suitors.
Mitch….Mitch….Mitch….my dear chap….you have to get up to speed with the news! Nicho Hynes is NOT out of favour with the Storm, he is a utility player and has never threatened to take Papenhuzen’s fullback spot. He’s the type of player every club loves to have, and his problem is that as a result of his good form he is now worthy of a permanent first grade spot, but it’s unlikely to be with the Storm because they simply can’t fit him into their run on side unless there is an injury or suspension.
I’m sure he will find a club where he will be in the top 13-17 players each week, and Melbourne’s loss will be another club’s gain.
The other point I wish to make is that Anthony Griffin has said the Dragons are NOT interested in signing Nicho because they already have two good young fullbacks in their top 30 squad.
I hope these couple of tips help you in your endeavours Mitch, because I believe that despite your inaccuracies at times, you are a good journalist and would like Zero Tackle to be first with exclusive stories . My only request is that you check to make sure the facts are correct before you publish an article.
You might think this is a load of chicken sh!t, but I have posted this with the best of intentions!