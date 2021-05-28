The Canberra Raiders are the latest club to be linked to off-contract Storm star Nicho Hynes, with NRL.com reporting that the Green Machine are weighing up whether to move on the exciting fullback.

Hynes’ stunning skills were on show once again on Thursday night, with the 24-year-old scoring one try and handing off another two in his side’s 40-12 victory.

The New South Welshman’s meteoric rise in 2021 still manages to place him out-of-favour to superstar fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen, with lucrative offers set to tabled to Hynes management as he remains unsigned for next season.

NICHO HYNES

Five-eighth Storm 2021 SEASON AVG 1.2

Try Assists 0.3

Tries 26.4

Kick Metres

The lure of landing a starting role in the NRL has been a persistent dream for Hynes, with that option only likely to come by defecting to a rival club.

Speaking after the Storm’s Round 12 win over the Broncos, Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy admitted he was shocked by Hynes’ immediate impact at senior level.

“It has a little bit [surprised me]. The thing that I probably didn’t see in him was the amount of involvements he has been having,” Bellamy said.

“He is a talented player, he has a got a good head for the game, he has a good skillset as well, he is a skilful player without a doubt. I probably didn’t see the amount of involvements that he has been having in all these games and he continues to have it week in, week out.

“Sometimes you get a guy who might be able to do it one week or two weeks in a row. He has been like that for the last six weeks and that’s the thing that has probably surprised me if anything has.

“We really want to keep him without a doubt … it all depends what Nicho wants out of his footy career at this time and next year.

“I don’t know the financial, we have a position in our cap where we can offer him a certain amount and whether that will be enough I’m not quite sure.

“Having said that I hope he will consider that he is playing really good footy where he is at the moment.”

A versatile speedster, Hynes has previously flourished in the halves and could be seen as the successor of the departed George Williams to pair with Jack Wighton at the Raiders.

The Broncos and Dragons have already expressed their own interest in Hynes, who is sure to be on the radar of several other keen suitors.