The newly promoted Leigh Leopards are reportedly considering a mega move for Sydney Roosters' star forward Jared Waerea-Hargreaves.

Regarded as the pack leader at Bondi, Waerea-Hargreaves is fresh off New Zealand's Rugby League World Cup campaign and preparing to start for the club in 2023 alongside Lindsay Collins up front.

Waerea-Hargreaves is off-contract at the end of the 2023 season though, and while the 33-year-old seemingly still has plenty to offer at the Roosters, it's unlikely his current reported value of around $700,000 per season would be available to him on a new deal.

That is where the Leopards could come to the party, although, according to a Yorkshire Live report, they will make a play to bring him to the club immediately.

The Leopards are preparing for their return to the Super League (having last played in the competition known as the Centurions), with the departure of former Parramatta Eels and New South Wales Blues winger Blake Ferguson opening up salary cap space and an overseas roster spot if they were able to add Waerea-Hargreaves to their squad.

Waerea-Hargreaves would bring plenty of experience to the squad in Leigh, with the star not only a New Zealand representative, but a three-time NRL premiership winner with the Roosters.

It's unclear if there is any interest from the Roosters in allowing a deal to happen immediately, although it would appear unlikely on the surface given the club also lost Siosiua Taukeiaho to the Super League this season.

The move would allow the Roosters to clear salary cap space, but it's unclear whether there is any need or appetite to do so from the Nick Politis-run club.

Leigh have signed John Asiata, Kai O'Donnell, Ben Nakubuwai, Lachlan Lam and Ricky Leutele as their overseas players so far for 2023.