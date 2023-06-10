New South Wales has named their team for Game 2 of the Women's State of Origin as they look to defeat Queensland.

Surprisingly, after suffering a serious throat injury in Game 1, centre Isabelle Kelly has been named in the starting team. However, this could change if she doesn't return to full fitness.

"Hilder (is) set to give her every chance to prove her fitness to take her place on the Sky Blues' left edge," an NSWRL statement read.

Also, Taliah Fuimaono will return back into the side, replacing Rachael Pearson, who will drop out of the squad.

Known for playing in the halves, she transferred into the centres for Game 1 after a last-minute injury to Tiana Penitani. However, she'll now return back into her preferred five-eighth position and play alongside youngster Jesse Southwell in the halves.

Southwell became the youngest-ever Origin debutant in Game 1 and has the faith of coach Kylie Hilder. The Sky Blues have also brought Penitani - a last-minute omission for Game 1 - and Simaima Taufa into the squad, while Brooke Anderson will move to the extended bench.

The Blues must win by nine or more points per the series' points-aggregation system to be awarded the Women's Origin title.

New South Wales Women's State of Origin Team: