New South Wales Rugby League (NSWRL) have confirmed the team that will face Queensland in the annual Under-19s Men's State of Origin match.

The team is headlined by halfback Mitchell Woods and centre Hayden Buchanan and includes players from the SG Ball Cup and Laurie Daley Cup.

Chevy Stewart (Canberra Raiders), Jesse McLean (Penrith Panthers) and Blake Steep (Sydney Roosters) 2all have NRL first-grade experience.

The team will be coached by Andrew Ryan, while Shaun Timmins, Luke Bailey and Steve Turner will be a part of the coaching staff under Ryan.

New South Wales U19s Men's State of Origin Squad

1. Chevy Stewart (Canberra Raiders)

2. Jesse McLean (Penrith Panthers)

3. Casey McLean (Penrith Panthers)

4. Hayden Buchanan (St George Illawarra Dragons)

5. Michael Gabrael (Cronulla Sharks)

6. Jake Elliott (Sydney Roosters)

7. Mitchell Woods (Canterbury Bulldogs)

8. Loko Pasifiki Tonga (St George Illawarra Dragons)

9. Matt Arthur (Parramatta Eels)

10. Fanafou Seve (Canterbury Bulldogs)

11. Jermaine McEwen (Newcastle Knights)

12. Noah Martin (Canberra Raiders)

13. Blake Steep (Sydney Roosters)

Interchange

14. Zane Harrison (Gold Coast Titans)

15. Jacob Halangahu (St George Illawarra Dragons)

16. Kaiden Lahrs (North Queensland Cowboys)

17. Sam Tuivaiti (Parramatta Eels)

Reserves

18. Connor Votano (Newcastle Knights)

19. Cody Hopwood (Newcastle Knights)

20. Logan Spinks (Canterbury Bulldogs)

New South Wales will take on the U19s Queensland Maroons next week on Thursday, 20 June.