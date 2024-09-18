The newest expansion team has reportedly been confirmed and will enter the competition as the NRL's 19th team following the entry of the Western Bears.

The NRL, who expanded to 17 teams with the addition of the Dolphins ahead of the 2023 season, have made no secret of their desire to add an 18th and 19th team.

Papua New Guinea had emerged as the leader to become that 18th team on the back of a Federal Government funding guarantee but was surpassed by the Western Bears who will be based out of Perth

However, per News Corp, Papua New Guinea is set to make history by becoming the 19th team in the NRL competition in what is a $600 million coup for rugby league.

It is understood that they will be added to the competition for the 2028 NRL season - a year after the Western Bears enter the comp in 2027.

Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V'Landys has made it clear in the past that he believes the team could not be based in Australia and succeed.

“This is a game changer for our relationship with Papua New Guinea,” Prime Miniter Anthony Albanese said via News Corp.

“The aim would be for any government funding to be aimed at economic development in schools. It's not just for the NRL team and to pay Alex Johnston (Souths winger) to play for PNG.

“We're definitely behind the NRL bid and, importantly, Prime Minister (James) Marape in PNG is very much behind an NRL team.

“To have a PNG NRL team, we would need to get the pathway and infrastructure right. It's an important part of economic development and getting young people engaged in PNG.

“This is not just about sport in itself, it's building people-to-people relations and economic development for PNG, that's the way the government sees it.

“I was in PNG in January and you see kids and adults all wearing State of Origin jumpers and jumpers of NRL clubs. The support there is fanatical.”