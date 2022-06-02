Multiple NRL clubs are understood to have shown interest in Hull FC star fullback Jake Connor, with the Canberra Raiders believed to be his most likely destination should a switch be made.

The 27-year-old predominantly plays at fullback, but also has the ability to play in the halves or at centre, and it's utility value the Raiders are believed to be chasing.

A former English representative, Connor has played five Tests for England during 2019, and also represented Great Britain during the tour of New Zealand and the Pacific Islands during 2019.

He was also a part of England's 9s squad for the innaugural World Cup in rugby league's short format during 2019, while he was picked in the Combined Nations All Stars side last year and is expected to be there again this year.

Debuting for Huddersfield in 2013, he played the first 57 games of his career for the Giants, before moving to Hull in 2017, where he has played more than 100 games, and has become one of the club's primary goal kickers alongside his excellent and consistent form.

According to Hull Live, multiple NRL clubs are showing interest in Connor, with the Raiders leading the charge.

The Raiders have a long history of recruiting English players, with Elliott Whitehead and Josh Hodgson long-term players at the club, while John Bateman and George Williams are among other names on the green machine's first grade honour roll.

While it's not clear which other NRL clubs are interested in Connor, it has been reported that a significant transfer fee would need to be paid to Hull to secure his release, with the star still on contract at Hull until the end of the 2023 Super League season. It's not clear if Connor is keen on a switch halfway around the world either.

In excellent Super League form, he has helped drag Hull into the race for the finals, with the team currently holding an eight and five record to sit in fifth spot on the ladder. He has 22 try assists to his name in those games.