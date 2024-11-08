A former NRL utility back for the New Zealand Warriors and Newcastle Knights, Carlos Tuimavave has reportedly joined a new club as he continues his rugby league playing career.

Departing Hull FC in the Super League, Tuimavave is about to sign a deal with the Featherstone Rovers for the 2025 season, who compete in the second tier of the English Super League, per Love Rugby League.

Last playing in the NRL in 2015, the utility back - primarily playing in the centres or halves - moved overseas at the beginning of 2016 and has since featured in 178 matches for Hull FC, scoring 57 tries in the process.

A former skipper of the Junior Kiwis, he also represented Samoa on the international stage on three different occasions and played in the Warriors two U20s Grand Final victories in 2010 and 2011 partnering Shaun Johnson in the halves.

He was initially signed to the Canterbury Bulldogs before becoming homesick and returning home to New Zealand and comes from a famed family line that has produced several NRL players in the past.

His cousins include Evarn Tuimavave, Adam Tuimavave-Gerrard and Antonio Winsterstein, while he is also the nephew of Tony Tuimavave and Paddy Tuimavave.

