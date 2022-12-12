New St George Illawarra Dragons dummy-half prospect Jacob Liddle has revealed his first impressions of the Red V as he fights to secure the No.9 jersey for the 2023 season.

Liddle joined the Dragons from Wests Tigers this off-season and has wasted no time making his case for full-time dummy-half duties – and he's been impressed by the club's commitment to pre-season – particularly their endurance.

“I've never been to a club where everyone has been this fit,” Liddle told the Daily Telegraph.

“We do a lot of running. The boys can run, I'll tell you that.

“I was trying to keep up with them at the start of pre-season training, but now I'm getting back up there.

“I don't know what's really happened over the past few years at the club.

“But at the moment the vibe and the positivity around the club has been good.”

After an impressive run in the junior ranks, Liddle's time in the NRL has been impacted by injury and squad rotation, but he's hoping his time at the Dragons will help him reclaim his place as an NRL starter following the retirement of veteran rake Andrew McCullough.

He's also surrounded by some familiar faces.

“The boys have been great, it's new scenery and a change,” Liddle said.

“There was a bit of a brick wall at the Tigers and with Api (Koroisau) coming across, I was due for a change.

“I'd love to be a long-term hooker down here. McCullough has retired, so it's opened for me to take.

“Zane (Musgrove) has come over with me. Moses (Suli) was at the Tigers, so was Aaron Woods and Moses Mbye.“I'm just having a red-hot crack and working hard every day.

“There are no more excuses – it's all on me.

“There's some familiarity here, but it's also been so refreshing to get going at a new club.”

While he's becoming familiar with surroundings at his new club, he's yet to familiarise himself with the Dragons' NRL spine including Ben Hunt and Junior Amone. Both aren't due back until the new year after their World Cup commitments.

Fullback Cody Ramsey has also been in hospital recently suffering from a rare condition that has required serious medical attention.

“It's hard at the moment with Cody being out and having a hard time,” Liddle said.

“Our halves Ben Hunt and Junior aren't here yet due to the World Cup.

“That's going to be the most important thing, getting that relationship with my halves as soon as possible. There won't be a whole lot of time going into the season.

“I'll sit down and have a coffee with them and go over things as soon as possible – I'm keen to see where we can go this year.”