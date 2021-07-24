SUNSHINE COAST, AUSTRALIA - MAY 24: Dale Finucane in action during a Melbourne Storm NRL training session at Sunshine Coast Stadium on May 24, 2021 in Sunshine Coast, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

The Wests Tigers are the latest club to put forward a three-year deal to off-contract Storm veteran Dale Finucane.

As reported by The Daily Telegraphthe Tigers' bid is a late attempt to swoop on the 29-year-old lock, who is also gaining attention from the Dragons, Cowboys, Sharks and Titans.

Each club is understood to have lodged an offer to Finucane's party, who are hopeful a keen suitor will bump the length of their tabled deal to four years.

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 25: Dale Finucane of the Storm is tackled during the round 24 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Melbourne Storm at Cbus Super Stadium on August 25, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

While clubs look reluctant to do so, the Tigers have suddenly re-entered the race for the New South Wales forward, while Newcastle look to have pulled their two-year offering, according to News Corp's report.

It is also understood that Melbourne have come to terms that their premiership lock won't be at the club next season, leaving just the five clubs to be in strong consideration for Finucane's services.

Finucane's final destination could be the result of a busy transfer market from the past week, with the Knights sewing up a significant amount of cap room with the imminent signing of Dane Gagai.

The Tigers' sprung interest could also be a result of their failed attempt to lure out-of-favour Broncos forward Tevita Pangai Junior to Concord.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 22: Tevita Pangai Junior of the Broncos takes on the defence of Jason Taumalolo of the Cowboys during the round two NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the North Queensland Cowboys at Suncorp Stadium on March 22, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

The second-rower is set for a short-term venture with Penrith before heading to Canterbury from 2022.

“We’ve got to move forward we are a club,” Tigers coach Michael Maguire said after Pangai Junior's decision, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

“We are definitely building through our youths and looking for great talent to continually join us. Sometimes you get them and sometimes you don’t but Tevita is a good fellow and I wish him all the best.”