Out-of-contract Sharks playmaker Shaun Johnson has been linked to a move to South Sydney as a replacement for Adam Reynolds.

Johnson is expected to leave the Sharks after his request for a $900,000 contract extension was rejected.

Shaun Johnson: “I’m not too sure what the future holds for me at this stage. All I can say at the moment, is as much as I’d love to have the future sorted out by now, I’m focusing on my role with this team on the field.”#NRL #NRLSharksTitans pic.twitter.com/HvTUKyAkRb — ABC SPORT (@abcsport) May 30, 2021

He was also linked to a return to the Warriors but they too were put off by his salary request.

The Daily Telegraph’s James Phelps now reports South Sydney are interested in the 30-year-old in a cut price deal to replace the departing Adam Reynolds in 2022.

Johnson would be a signing in a similar mould to Benji Marshall, who resurrected his career by joining the Rabbitohs at the start of the year.

Canterbury has also shown interest in the New Zealand international, but one team who will not be making a bid for the playmaker is the Raiders who cooled their interests amid Johnson’s wage demands.

After being notified by the Sharks that he will not be at Cronulla in 2022, veteran playmaker Shaun Johnson is believed to be on the Bulldogs' radar (per Fox Sports). FULL STORY >>> https://t.co/WgXLEh1J6A pic.twitter.com/lv0Sw7wZMu — ZeroTackle.com (@zerotackle) June 4, 2021

Johnson was one of three Sharks told they will not be offered contract extensions this week.

Aaron Woods and Josh Dugan were also told they were not part of the club’s plans going forward.

Johnson has made four appearances in 2021 since recovering from a ruptured Achilles.

Before his return from injury, Johnson said he was confident of getting a new NRL deal.

“It‘s like I’m auditioning (when I return) but in saying that I can’t let that drive me,” Johnson said.

“Whatever happens. Wherever I go, if I stay whatever I do, I know I‘ll be OK with it … I’m not sweating bullets about what’s next.”