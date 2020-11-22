The Bulldogs have reportedly entered the race for veteran Benji Marshall should a move for Matt Burton fall through.

Burton is tipped to join the Bulldogs on a two-year deal worth $800,000 from 2022 unless he is released early from his contract from the Panthers.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to The Telegraph, the Bulldogs have discussed Marshall as a stop-gap option for 2021 to add experience to their young halves stocks.

Mashall has previously been linked to a move to the Sharks as a replacement for Shaun Johnson who will miss most of next season as he recovers from an Achilles injury.

But it appears most of the talk about Marshall joining the Sharks has derived from the media and Sharks officials have not discussed the possibility of signing the former West Tigers premiership star.

“As far as my intel is concerned the Sharks aren’t heading down that path,” The Telegraph’s Dave Riccio told SEN’s Breakfast with Vossy and reported by Fox Sports’ Darcie McDonald

ADVERTISEMENT

“I understand they’re about to re-sign Braydon Trindall, their young half coming through the ranks and given that they already have Chad Townsend and Shaun Johnson at the club, I don’t think Benji Marshall will be heading to the Shire.”

The Sharks are also interested in Burton as a replacement for off-contract Matt Moylan at the end of next year.