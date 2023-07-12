Hours before the kick-off of the final Origin game of the year, a new candidate has emerged to take Brad Fittler's job as coach of the NSW Blues.

According to Fox Sports, former NSW Blues forward Boyd Cordner has been tipped to take over the role and become Fittler's successor after earning the backing of several former Blues players.

Highly respected among his peers, Cordner helped the Blues win back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019 before his abrupt retirement from the NRL two years later.

Having played 16 games for New South Wales (2013-20) across his playing career Cordner is now a part of the Sydney Roosters coaching staff under maestro Trent Robinson.

Former NRL head coach Geoff Toovey and dual international coach Michael Cheika are two other names that have recently been linked to the state's top coaching job, per Fox Sports

A former Blues player, Toovey also coached the Manly Sea Eagles between 2012 and 2015 after Des Hasler left the club. During his time at Manly, he accomplished a 58 per cent winning record and took the club to the 2013 Grand Final, nearly winning it.

Michael Cheika is a very left-field option considering he is known for his rugby union coaching career with the Waratahs and Australia. However, his passion for rugby league could be the tipping point the NSW Blues need to succeed.

Other coaches linked to the NSW Blues' top coaching job include 2024 Melbourne Storm assistant coach Jason Ryles, Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy, Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart, Canberra Raiders advisor Michael Maguire, and Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs general manager Phil Gould.

The decision for a new NSW Blues head coach comes after Fittler has conceded three series defeats in four years, including back-to-back losses in the past two years. There has been no news on whether NSWRL is set to offer Fittler another contract after the conclusion of the 2023 State of Origin series.