The NRL has finally found a new automotive partner following the departure of Holden in 2020, with the news that Korean manufacturer Kia has signed a multi-million-dollar deal to sponsor primarily Thursday night games.

The three-year deal, worth approximately $10 million, continues a solid year of growth for the company, which has risen rapidly to become the third most-sold make in Australia, according to the Financial Review.

It will also be the latest major Australian sports partnership for the company, starting with their initial agreement to sponsor the Australian Open 21 years ago.

The NRL says the Thursday night timeslot was the highest-rating broadcast every week based on average viewership. Just shy of a million viewers – 969,000 – on average have tuned into the timeslot across Nine and Foxtel.

Kia, who have an active deal with the Brisbane Broncos and have sponsored the Canterbury Bulldogs until recently, hopes the new partnership will be mutually beneficial as they continue to grow their market share in Australia.

“If we finish third or fourth this year, that's great,” said Kia's Australian boss, Damien Meredith.

“We'll do close to 78,000 cars. That's a record. We're proud of that.

“But in NRL parlance, you're only as good as your last try.”

The deal also contains a two-year option to extend. As well as promoting the brand during NRL and NRLW games, the deal also includes promotion during the State of Origin series.

“Holden did a magnificent job for a long time, it's a shame it's disappeared,” Meredith said.

“We hope we can do a really great job with the partnership and bring an added sense of strength to the brand – and increase our sales.”

The deal also includes a number of vehicles provided to NRL headquarters.

The new partnership is the second in quick succession announced by the NRL following the new sponsorship arrangement with Westpac – and it appears there could be more on the horizon according to Andrew Abdo.

“(As well as Kia) we've brought on a bank, with Westpac, so financial services.

“We'd love to have a deal with a Coles or a Woolies (Woolworths).”