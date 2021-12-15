Wrecking ball forward Junior Paulo is set to re-sign with the Parramatta Eels as early as today.

Eels' fans have been waiting with baited breath on the decision from Paulo following a somewhat disastrous start to their negotiation period.

Since November 1, the club have only managed to re-sign Clint Gutherson and Reagan Campbell-Gillard. The salary cap has bitten club hard though, with Marata Niukore (New Zealand Warriors), Isaiah Papali'i (Wests Tigers) and Ray Stone (Dolphins) all officially moving on, while Reed Mahoney has also reportedly signed a deal with the Canterbury Bulldogs.

That move is as good as official, with Phil Gould confirming he and Viliame Kikau had signed four-year deals with the club which will see them both remain at Belmore from 2023 through until at least the end of 2026.

Paulo is the biggest start left off-contract out of Brad Arthur's squad, and the Eels were desperate to land his signature, with the Dolphins thought to be their biggest competition for his signature.

The veteran prop, who played for New South Wales this year, told the club he would test the open market in the lead up to November 1, but has now reportedly bulked at a move north with Channel 7s Michelle Bishop reporting he will re-sign as early as today.

Paulo has played a grant total of 177 NRL games during his time with the Eels and Raiders, while he has also played six games for New South Wales and nine Tests for Samoa.

The prop re-signing with the Eels would be another crushing blow for Wayne Bennett and the Dolphins.

They have only signed two recognised players, with Felise Kaufusi and Stone joining, and were desperate to sign Paulo after recently missing out on props Christian Welch and Patrick Carrigan.