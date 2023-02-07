Melbourne Storm forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona has raised question marks over his future in the NRL after refusing to rule out a switch to rugby union.

Off-contract at the end of this season, it's been reported that new Wallabies coach Eddie Jones is eyeing off the humongous front-rower for a cross-code switch, however is yet to pick up the phone.

It isn't the first time Asofa-Solomona has flirted with the idea of moving to the 15-man code, discussing the switch with former Wallabies coach Dave Rennie amidst the 'no jab, no play' era in early 2021.

Jones spoke about luring three NRL players across, believed to be Asofa-Solomona, Tolu Koula and Will Penisini, the third of which re-signing with the Parramatta Eels last week.

While he's happy at Melbourne, Nelson believes you can never say never.

“Obviously I've been at the Storm for such a long time,” Asofa-Solomona told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Coming from a rugby union background, I've always been enticed to go back to rugby at some stage. Just seeing the talent we have got at the Storm and the future they have, the Storm is in good hands even if I leave.

“I'm not too sure what I want to do, I change my mind every day.

“It's hard to say [if I would join the Wallabies]. I'd be silly not to consider all my options.”

Asofa-Solomona confirmed he's 'still waiting for a phone call' from Eddie.

Whilst he's always represented the Kiwis in rugby league, a switch to union would likely mean representing Australia, joining former Storm stars Marika Koroibete and Suliasi Vunivalu, and pinning himself against the haka.

“You can't rule anything out,” he said.

“Stuff crosses your mind, but it would be tough being a New Zealander. But I've spent a lot of time in Australia, Australia has done a lot for my family. It's a tough question to answer.”

While the move would allow him to line-up alongside Vunivalu, who he made a pact to play league with before both switching to union, there's another sport on NAS' mind after a South Sydney Rabbitoh made the switch.

“Rugby league is just getting faster and faster. They keep changing the rules,” he said.

“They are sort of rubbing the big men out of the game. It is what it is, you have to adapt to those challenges. The NFL is an option. Back in the day I had an opportunity to go to the NFL.

“In saying that the NFL is such a process, it's not just ‘go to the NFL'.

“People from this code going elsewhere - people doing boxing, Jordan Mailata going to NFL - it just goes to show what the human is capable of. It's awesome seeing that stuff, it gives you confidence that maybe I can do that."