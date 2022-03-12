International Wests Tigers recruit Oliver Gildart is hoping what he lacks in stature he can make up for with speed and athleticism.

The highly-touted British centre joined the Tigers following a successful tenure with English Super League outfit Wigan, with Gildart playing part in the Warriors' championship campaigns of 2016 and 2018.

The 25-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Tigers 10 months ago, having arrived on Australian shores in recent months as he eyes an instant impact in the NRL as the venture club themselves eye a finals berth.

Gildart will begin his career down under on Saturday night against the Melbourne Storm, likely lining up on centre counterpart Reimis Smith at CommBank Stadium.

DOWNLOAD YOUR COPY OF THE 2022 NRL SEASON GUIDE

Smith weighs in 13kg heavier and 13cm taller than Gildart, with the Englishman understanding of the common task at hand in coming up against more sizeable opponents in the NRL.

"I'm not the biggest of lads but I like to think I'm skilful and I have a bit of speed," Gildart said, per The Canberra Times.

"I think my game might suit the NRL because I know they're trying to speed it up.

"I've watched him (Smith) play for the last few years and I always keep an eye on the opponents I could be coming up against. Embed from Getty Images