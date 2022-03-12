International Wests Tigers recruit Oliver Gildart is hoping what he lacks in stature he can make up for with speed and athleticism.
The highly-touted British centre joined the Tigers following a successful tenure with English Super League outfit Wigan, with Gildart playing part in the Warriors' championship campaigns of 2016 and 2018.
The 25-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Tigers 10 months ago, having arrived on Australian shores in recent months as he eyes an instant impact in the NRL as the venture club themselves eye a finals berth.
Gildart will begin his career down under on Saturday night against the Melbourne Storm, likely lining up on centre counterpart Reimis Smith at CommBank Stadium.
Smith weighs in 13kg heavier and 13cm taller than Gildart, with the Englishman understanding of the common task at hand in coming up against more sizeable opponents in the NRL.
"I'm not the biggest of lads but I like to think I'm skilful and I have a bit of speed," Gildart said, per The Canberra Times.
"I think my game might suit the NRL because I know they're trying to speed it up.
"I've watched him (Smith) play for the last few years and I always keep an eye on the opponents I could be coming up against.
"I've come up against big lads all my career. It makes it a harder night but I take that as a personal challenge."
Gildart will join fellow Super League import Jackson Hastings in venturing to Concord for 2022, with the latter making his return to the NRL after a four-year spell in the Northern Hemisphere.
While Hastings will hope to offer a balance of NRL knowledge and a career-best stint abroad when he first runs out with the Tigers, the same can't be said with Gildart.
A long list of Super League imports that have looked to ply their trade in the NRL haven't always stunned the local crowds, with Zak Hardaker and Ryan Hall among those to have struggled as an outside back in the league.
For Gildart, the 2017 Super League Young Player of the Year is aware of the history, but remains adamant his best can deliver.
"I know it's true that a lot of lads have come over here and not done very well or gone home early," he said.
"I'm my own person and I've come here to lock down a starting spot and have a successful career.
"I just want to come here and enjoy my rugby."
Gildart will pull on the No.4 jumper in his Tigers debut, while Hastings will line up at five-eighth as he makes his NRL comeback.
