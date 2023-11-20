Nathan Brown, the Parramatta Eels Elite Pathways coaching director, has left the club effective immediately.

Brown's departure coincides with his decision to relocate to the Gold Coast.

Having joined the Eels in 2022 to lead a review into the club's Elite Pathways program, he would also become a coaching advisor for the NRLW team in the competition's latest season.

Before that, he had coaching experience of 475 games in the NRL and Super League with the Dragons, Huddersfield Giants, St Helens RLFC, Newcastle Knights and New Zealand Warriors.

Last coaching in 2022, he became the youngest non-playing coach in the NRL at the age of 29 and has appeared in 172 NRL games as a player.

“It's been an absolute pleasure having Nathan at our Club," Eels General Manager of Football Mark O'Neill said in an official statement by the club.

"He has brought an enormous amount of experience to our Elite Pathways program and helped accelerate the development of our players in those programs.

“We'll definitely miss Browny, and we wish him and his family all the very best in their future and new life in Queensland."