The NRL and Rugby League Players Association are believed to be of differing opinions when it comes to shaking up the current NRL transfer market.

The current rules have created yet another hectic month following November 1, with players signing on at new clubs despite having 12 months to run on their current deals.

Players including Isaiah Papali'i, Apisai Koroisau, Josh Hodgson and Luciano Leilua have already signed, while it's believed star trio Viliame Kikau, Reed Mahoney and Brandon Smith will be among the next players to confirm their future from 2023 onwards with the Canterbury Bulldogs and Sydney Roosters across the coming days in the lead up to Christmas.

The NRL and RLPA have both acknowledged there is no perfect answer to the question of what to do with the NRL's transfer rules, with fans currently forced to cheer players on who won't be at their current club next year.

NRL boss Andrew Abdo has highlighted the need for change, while RLPA president Clint Newton has said they, and the players, won't back change when the two parties negotiate the next collective bargaining agreement, set to take force from the 2023 season.

New Zealand Warriors boss Nathan Brown has added his voice to those thinking change could be on the table, telling The Daily Telegraph that trade windows could be the correct path, provided there is more than one available during the season.

“I’m not sure what the perfect answer is, or whether there is an answer that will please everyone," Brown told the publication.

"If we go down that path we do need a number of trade windows, we don’t just need one — a trade window in October isn’t enough. Rugby league has become somewhat transient, I think we need a system that takes that into account."

The NRL and RLPA are set to begin negotiating the next CBA in the coming weeks, with the transfer market rules set to be high on the agenda.