Queensland Maroons forward Jeremiah Nanai has sustained a hip injury at training in an opposed session against Tweed Heads Seagulls.

The AAP reports Nanai injured his hip at a training session ahead of Game 3. However, coach Billy Slater insists the injury is "just a bump".

Nanai was reportedly seen with an ice pack at his hip and sat out for the remainder of the training session before being driven away in a golf buggy at the end of training.

He consulted with Slater, team doctor Matt Hislop and physiotherapist Steve Sartori at the end of the session.

"It is just a bump, a bit of a bruise," Slater told AAP.

"It is not concerning and I am not concerned. He has got a bit of a bump on the bone in his hip.

"He's all good. He's fine."