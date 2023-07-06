NRL Rd 25 - Cowboys v Panthers
TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Jeremiah Nanai of the Cowboys smiles after winning the round 25 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Penrith Panthers at Qld Country Bank Stadium, on September 03, 2022, in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

Queensland Maroons forward Jeremiah Nanai has sustained a hip injury at training in an opposed session against Tweed Heads Seagulls.

The AAP reports Nanai injured his hip at a training session ahead of Game 3. However, coach Billy Slater insists the injury is "just a bump".

Nanai was reportedly seen with an ice pack at his hip and sat out for the remainder of the training session before being driven away in a golf buggy at the end of training.

He consulted with Slater, team doctor Matt Hislop and physiotherapist Steve Sartori at the end of the session.

"It is just a bump, a bit of a bruise," Slater told AAP.

"It is not concerning and I am not concerned. He has got a bit of a bump on the bone in his hip.

"He's all good. He's fine."