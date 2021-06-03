The Gold Coast Titans‘ strongest player Greg Marzhew will muscle up for his debut against the Melbourne Storm this Saturday, according to the Courier Mail.

While originally selected as the 20th man for the side, Marzhew has been called up to replace teammate Anthony Don, who is still not 100% after a 38-10 thumping from the Cronulla Sharks.

Marzhew caught the attention of his coaches early on in the preseason with his physical strength in the gym, where the winger recorded to a 190kg bench press, 210kg squat and a resounding 250kg deadlift.

Not bad for an outside back who stands at 177cm.

The Auckland native’s patience is simply admirable. Spotted by the Titans in 2015 as a talent, the winger exploded on the Titans’ U20 scene.

Marzhew attempted to pursue his NRL dream with the Parramatta Eels, where he burst onto the NSW Cup scene, averaging 7 tackle breaks per game along with 173 running metres per game.

While it hasn’t been the easiest road to an NRL debut it is most definitely one well deserved.