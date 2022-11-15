Cameron Murray was just 19 years-old when Michael Maguire handed him his NRL debut. Now, five-and-a-half years later, the Kangaroos' vice-captain has ended his former mentor's World Cup campaign.

Long touted as a future leader of the club, Murray was handed his maiden South Sydney jersey as a late inclusion for an early 2017 match against Brisbane, tasting defeat on debut following a 25-24 thriller at ANZ Stadium.

The eventual club captain would play just nine games under 'Madge' (Michael Maguire) before the axe swung on the premiership-winning coach, Murray becoming the third-last played the coach would debut before his tumultuous exit from the club.

Since Maguire's exit, Murray has gone on to represent New South Wales and Australia as well as a losing Grand Final effort, whilst Madge has persevered with the luckless Wests Tigers, the coach often copping the blame for the side's poor on-field performance.

It would've been a bittersweet moment for the Kiwi's coach as his former protege beat three tired New Zealand forwards to plunge over under the sticks and reclaim the lead, in what would ultimately become the match-winner in a tight 16-14 affair in Leeds.

It was Murray's biggest moment in a green-and-gold jersey, booking a date with Samoa at Old Trafford this weekend, and potentially his maiden World Cup title.

Meanwhile, Maguire will return to Australia as the former head coach takes up a new gig as Ricky Stuart's right hand man in Canberra, whom he played alongside for seven of his 11 career games for the Raiders.

Murray was Maguire's third last NRL debutant before being sacked by South Sydney, who was the last you ask?

Campbell Graham, another budding star taking part in his first World Cup campaign for the Kangaroos.

It's a testament to Madge's junior development, who also handed NRL debuts to fellow RLWC stars Luke Keary, Thomas Burgess, Apisai Koroisau, Angus Crichton, Sitiveni Moceidreke, Alex Johnston and the Kangaroo's vice-captain in Murray.

The Rabbitohs' club captain is expected to start off the bench for Australia as he has the last two games for the tournament favourites, and add yet another accolade to the 24 year-old's resumé.