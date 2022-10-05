He won't be starting at halfback, but Cameron Munster will wear the No. 7 jersey through the Kangaroos' World Cup campaign due to a new rule for the tournament.

Similarly to the Super League, players at the World Cup will be given squad numbers to wear each match instead of numbering based on position, so don't be surprised when Josh Addo-Carr runs out with a '9' across his back.

While the initial idea was to hand out numbers based on the strongest 17, Kangaroos assistant Michael Hagan devised a different way to divvy out squad numbers.

The jerseys will be numbered in chronological order of when the respective player made their international debut for Australia, while the 13 rookies in the squad will receive 14-24 based on the alphabetical order.

The only exception is James Tedesco, who will still wear the No. 1 due to being named captain for the six-week tournament.

While they'll be wearing odd numbers, don't expect to see Latrell Mitchell running around in the front-row, or Reagan Campbell-Gillard throwing cut-out passes purely because he's got the No. 6 pinned to his back.

Daly Cherry-Evans is the longest-running Kangaroo, having debuted for the nation in 2011, and will therefore wear the No. 2, while Cameron Murray will don the No. 11 as the most recent capped-debutant.

It'll be odd to see the No. 2 and No. 14 compete to play halfback, however that's the shootout on the cards as Cherry-Evans hopes not playing finals footy won't affect his bid to partner Munster in the halves.

“It was a really long four weeks watching the NRL finals unfold, and until your name is called out, you just never know,” Cherry-Evans told The Sydney Morning Herald. “The Cup was something I had earmarked for such a long time.

“I honestly don't know [who will start at halfback in the first game]. Mal has been really open about how close this battle will be. “We're going over with no preconceived idea around the halfback situation, and we'll have to earn our spot in that side.” The two are expected to alternate throughout the tournament before Mal Meninga makes a final call heading into the tournament's finals.

KANGAROOS SQUAD NUMBERS