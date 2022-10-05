PENRITH, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 30: Nathan Cleary of the Panthers is tackled by Daly Cherry-Evans of the Sea Eagles during the round 16 NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the Manly Sea Eagles at Panthers Stadium on June 30, 2018 in Penrith, Australia. (Photo by Tony Feder/Getty Images)

He won't be starting at halfback, but Cameron Munster will wear the No. 7 jersey through the Kangaroos' World Cup campaign due to a new rule for the tournament.

Similarly to the Super League, players at the World Cup will be given squad numbers to wear each match instead of numbering based on position, so don't be surprised when Josh Addo-Carr runs out with a '9' across his back.

While the initial idea was to hand out numbers based on the strongest 17, Kangaroos assistant Michael Hagan devised a different way to divvy out squad numbers.

during an Australian Kangaroos Rugby League World Cup media opportunity and training session at Suncorp Stadium on October 11, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia.

The jerseys will be numbered in chronological order of when the respective player made their international debut for Australia, while the 13 rookies in the squad will receive 14-24 based on the alphabetical order.

The only exception is James Tedesco, who will still wear the No. 1 due to being named captain for the six-week tournament.

While they'll be wearing odd numbers, don't expect to see Latrell Mitchell running around in the front-row, or Reagan Campbell-Gillard throwing cut-out passes purely because he's got the No. 6 pinned to his back.

Daly Cherry-Evans is the longest-running Kangaroo, having debuted for the nation in 2011, and will therefore wear the No. 2, while Cameron Murray will don the No. 11 as the most recent capped-debutant.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 20: Daly Cherry-Evans of Australia puts in a kick during the International Test match between Tonga and Australia at Mount Smart Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)

It'll be odd to see the No. 2 and No. 14 compete to play halfback, however that's the shootout on the cards as Cherry-Evans hopes not playing finals footy won't affect his bid to partner Munster in the halves.

“It was a really long four weeks watching the NRL finals unfold, and until your name is called out, you just never know,” Cherry-Evans told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“The Cup was something I had earmarked for such a long time.

“I honestly don't know [who will start at halfback in the first game]. Mal has been really open about how close this battle will be.

“We're going over with no preconceived idea around the halfback situation, and we'll have to earn our spot in that side.”

The two are expected to alternate throughout the tournament before Mal Meninga makes a final call heading into the tournament's finals.

 

KANGAROOS SQUAD NUMBERS

  1. James Tedesco
  2. Daly Cherry-Evans
  3. Ben Hunt
  4. Valentine Holmes
  5. Jake Trbojevic
  6. Reagan Campbell-Gillard
  7. Cameron Munster
  8. Latrell Mitchell
  9. Josh Addo-Carr
  10. Jack Wighton
  11. Cameron Murray
  12. Matt Burton
  13. Patrick Carrigan
  14. Nathan Cleary
  15. Lindsay Collins
  16. Reuben Cotter
  17. Angus Crichton
  18. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
  19. Campbell Graham
  20. Harry Grant
  21. Liam Martin
  22. Jeremiah Nanai
  23. Murray Taulagi
  24. Isaah Yeo