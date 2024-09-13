Star Melbourne Storm five-eighth Cameron Munster has revealed he almost pulled the plug on his 2024 NRL season after re-injuring his groin.

Missing the entire State of Origin series, the champion five-eighth will have off-season surgery to fix the issue, but has revealed how close he came to ending his season early.

“To be honest, I was pretty frustrated and ready to pretty much tell the doctors just go and do it (surgery) now and have the year off, and pretty much just adapt and go for a good pre-season and hopefully have a good year next year,” Munster said this week in the lead up to his side's qualifying final against the Cronulla Sharks.

“So for probably an eight-week period there, I had enough. I wasn't getting any better.

“Then I went away for a week to Fiji and just come back and it felt really good. I was a bit surprised, but I've had no issues since.

“I'll come in (to the finals) feeling good mentally and physically, which is ideal.

“I think missing out of that Origin series might have been a blessing in disguise. Last couple of years have probably be a little bit flat going into the finals, so feeling fresh, ready to go.”

The five-eighth has missed plenty of games this season, and has been battling injury for the best part of 18 months, but is believed to be at full fitness ahead of the Storm's clash with the Sharks, which will come with a preliminary final on the line.

Melbourne, who won the minor premiership, have had other issues with injury this season outside of Munster, with all of their spine and a host of player players spending time sidelined at various points.