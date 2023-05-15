The Brisbane Broncos might have slipped up against the Melbourne Storm on Thursday evening, but that hasn't stopped Payne Haas from maintaining a nearly 50-vote lead at the head of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP for 2023 after 11 rounds.
Haas, who has been the dominant force on-field over the opening exchanges of the season, managed to poll 11 votes from our four-judge panel during the loss, easily standing out as the best Bronco on the park.
It came as Jahrome Hughes played his best game of the year, and Cameron Munster made a surge back through the Top 10 with a 19-vote haul.
That performance from Munster has left him in fourth spot, with a total of 94 votes - 67 votes behind Haas.
Latrell Mitchell, who now sits second after jumping back ahead of Reece Walsh (who failed to score a vote), managed 12 votes and is 49 votes behind Haas.
Campbell Graham's impressive form continued with 18 votes to move into outright fifth spot ahead of Cody Walker, while Nicho Hynes, David Fifita, Shaun Johnson and Dylan Edwards now round out the Top 10 after managing a haul of votes in Round 11 each.
Daly Cherry-Evans and Briton Nikora have also moved to within striking distance of the Top 10, while Lachlan Miller drops out with another zero-point performance.
Around the games, unanimous MVPs were less than in some other weeks, with only Shaun Johnson, Scott Sorensen, Hudson Young and Kalyn Ponga registering perfect scores of 20.
Here are all the votes from Round 11.
Brisbane Broncos vs Melbourne Storm
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Jahrome Hughes
|Cameron Munster
|Cameron Munster
|Cameron Munster
|4
|Cameron Munster
|Jahrome Hughes
|Harry Grant
|Jahrome Hughes
|3
|Payne Haas
|Payne Haas
|Jahrome Hughes
|Payne Haas
|2
|Will Warbrick
|Harry Grant
|Payne Haas
|Will Warbrick
|1
|Harry Grant
|Will Warbrick
|Will Warbrick
|Harry Grant
Canterbury Bulldogs vs New Zealand Warriors
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Shaun Johnson
|Shaun Johnson
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Shaun Johnson
|4
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Shaun Johnson
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|3
|Josh Curran
|Josh Curran
|Tohu Harris
|Josh Curran
|2
|Dylan Walker
|Dylan Walker
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Tohu Harris
|1
|Tohu Harris
|Tohu Harris
|Josh Curran
|Dylan Walker
Penrith Panthers vs Sydney Roosters
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Scott Sorensen
|Scott Sorensen
|Scott Sorensen
|Scott Sorensen
|4
|Jarome Luai
|Jarome Luai
|Jarome Luai
|Jarome Luai
|3
|Isaah Yeo
|Dylan Edwards
|Isaah Yeo
|Dylan Edwards
|2
|Dylan Edwards
|Isaah Yeo
|Tyrone Peachey
|Isaah Yeo
|1
|Tyrone Peachey
|Tyrone Peachey
|Dylan Edwards
|Tyrone Peachey
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Wests Tigers
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Taane Milne
|Campbell Graham
|Campbell Graham
|Taane Milne
|4
|Campbell Graham
|Taane Milne
|Taane Milne
|Campbell Graham
|3
|Latrell Mitchell
|Latrell Mitchell
|Latrell Mitchell
|Latrell Mitchell
|2
|Damien Cook
|Cody Walker
|Cody Walker
|Cody Walker
|1
|Cody Walker
|Damien Cook
|Damien Cook
|Damien Cook
North Queensland Cowboys vs St George Illawarra Dragons
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Heilum Luki
|Heilum Luki
|Heilum Luki
|Tom Dearden
|4
|Tom Dearden
|Tom Dearden
|Tom Dearden
|Heilum Luki
|3
|Kyle Feldt
|Kyle Feldt
|Valentine Holmes
|Valentine Holmes
|2
|Valentine Holmes
|Valentine Holmes
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|1
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|Kyle Feldt
|Kyle Feldt
Canberra Raiders vs Parramatta Eels
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Hudson Young
|Hudson Young
|Hudson Young
|Hudson Young
|4
|Matthew Timoko
|Matthew Timoko
|Matthew Timoko
|Jamal Fogarty
|3
|Will Penisini
|Jamal Fogarty
|Jamal Fogarty
|Matthew Timoko
|2
|Joseph Tapine
|Will Penisini
|Joseph Tapine
|J'maine Hopgood
|1
|Albert Hopoate
|Joseph Tapine
|J'maine Hopgood
|Joseph Tapine
Newcastle Knights vs Gold Coast Titans
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Kalyn Ponga
|Kalyn Ponga
|Kalyn Ponga
|Kalyn Ponga
|4
|David Fifita
|David Fifita
|David Fifita
|David Fifita
|3
|Tyson Frizell
|Tyson Frizell
|Tyson Frizell
|Tyson Frizell
|2
|Bradman Best
|Bradman Best
|Bradman Best
|Jackson Hastings
|1
|Greg Marzhew
|Greg Marzhew
|Greg Marzhew
|Bradman Best
Manly Sea Eagles vs Cronulla Sharks
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Briton Nikora
|Sione Katoa
|Sione Katoa
|Briton Nikora
|4
|Nicho Hynes
|Briton Nikora
|Briton Nikora
|Nicho Hynes
|3
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Taniela Paseka
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|2
|Sione Katoa
|Taniela Paseka
|Nicho Hynes
|Jesse Ramien
|1
|Taniela Paseka
|Nicho Hynes
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Taniela Paseka
Top ten
|1
|Payne
Haas
|11
|161
|2
|Latrell
Mitchell
|12
|112
|3
|Reece
Walsh
|0
|101
|4
|Cameron
Munster
|19
|94
|5
|Campbell
Graham
|18
|85
|6
|Cody
Walker
|7
|82
|6
|Nicho
Hynes
|11
|82
|8
|David
Fifita
|16
|81
|9
|Shaun
Johnson
|19
|79
|10
|Dylan
Edwards
|9
|78