The Brisbane Broncos might have slipped up against the Melbourne Storm on Thursday evening, but that hasn't stopped Payne Haas from maintaining a nearly 50-vote lead at the head of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP for 2023 after 11 rounds.

Haas, who has been the dominant force on-field over the opening exchanges of the season, managed to poll 11 votes from our four-judge panel during the loss, easily standing out as the best Bronco on the park.

It came as Jahrome Hughes played his best game of the year, and Cameron Munster made a surge back through the Top 10 with a 19-vote haul.

That performance from Munster has left him in fourth spot, with a total of 94 votes - 67 votes behind Haas.

Latrell Mitchell, who now sits second after jumping back ahead of Reece Walsh (who failed to score a vote), managed 12 votes and is 49 votes behind Haas.

Campbell Graham's impressive form continued with 18 votes to move into outright fifth spot ahead of Cody Walker, while Nicho Hynes, David Fifita, Shaun Johnson and Dylan Edwards now round out the Top 10 after managing a haul of votes in Round 11 each.

Daly Cherry-Evans and Briton Nikora have also moved to within striking distance of the Top 10, while Lachlan Miller drops out with another zero-point performance.

Around the games, unanimous MVPs were less than in some other weeks, with only Shaun Johnson, Scott Sorensen, Hudson Young and Kalyn Ponga registering perfect scores of 20.

Here are all the votes from Round 11.

