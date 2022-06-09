State of Origin Game 1 is in the books, with the Queensland Maroons picking up a thrilling win over the New South Wales Blues at Homebush on Wednesday evening.

As we do for every game of the regular season on Zero Tackle, founder Matt Clements, writers Jack Blyth and Dan Nichols, as well as myself, will vote on a 5-4-3-2-1 system to determine the MVP of the 2022 Origin series.

Origin will be separated from the NRL competition proper to provide its own leaderboard.

In what was a tight game in which Queensland ultimately won 16 points to 10 over the Blues, it was Cameron Munster who was named the official man of the match by the selection panel, and three of the four panelists agreed, handing him all five points.

The other maximum vote-getter was Patrick Carrigan, who provided enormous impact off the Queensland bench.

Valentine Holmes was another player high up on all four panelists' vote lists, and he sits equal second with Carrigan, although they are both a distant seven votes behind Munster, who claimed 19 out of a possible 20 to take the lead.

James Tedesco was the run-away pick as New South Wales' best player, with Jack Wighton the only other player from south of the Tweed to register a single vote from the game.

Other vote-getters were Reuben Cotter and Daly Cherry-Evans, with seven players coming into calculations.

Here are the full votes and leaderboard.

Origin 1 votes

Leaderboard