Gold Coast Titans forward Moeaki Fotuaika is facing a stint on the sidelines after being sent off at the beginning of the first half of the club's match against the Warriors.

Fotuaika was marched in the 17th minute for a high shot of New Zealand Warriors fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and subsequently charged with a Grade 2 Careless High Tackle.

The offence carries a one-match suspension with an early guilty plea or a two-match ban if he decides to contest it and is deemed unsuccessful.

“I thought the send-off was harsh for us,” Titans coach Jim Lenihan said post-game after the incident via the AAP.