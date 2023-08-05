NRL Rd 12 - Sharks v Titans
COFFS HARBOUR, AUSTRALIA - MAY 30: Moeaki Fotuaika of the Titans runs with the ball during the round 12 NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Gold Coast Titans at C.ex Coffs International Stadium, on May 30, 2021, in Coffs Harbour, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Gold Coast Titans forward Moeaki Fotuaika is facing a stint on the sidelines after being sent off at the beginning of the first half of the club's match against the Warriors.

Fotuaika was marched in the 17th minute for a high shot of New Zealand Warriors fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and subsequently charged with a Grade 2 Careless High Tackle.

The offence carries a one-match suspension with an early guilty plea or a two-match ban if he decides to contest it and is deemed unsuccessful.

“I thought the send-off was harsh for us,” Titans coach Jim Lenihan said post-game after the incident via the AAP.

“If you compare the [Brown hit] it wasn't the same. I don't think Moe was coming off the ground recklessly. Maybe 10 minutes [in the sin bin] was sufficient.

“It put us under a hell of a lot of pressure and the game was pretty much over at that point.”