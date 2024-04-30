Parramatta Eels star halfback Mitchell Moses will reportedly push for an early return from a broken foot.

Originally sustaining the injury in Round 5 during a clash against the Canberra Raiders, Moses was expected to be sidelined until at least Round 12 during a two-month recovery following surgery to repair the injury.

Moses is no stranger to playing through the pain barrier, and did so immediately after sustaining the injury, playing on through the game against the Raiders.

News Corp is reporting Moses will have X-rays on the progress of his recovery this week in an attempt to return to training earlier, and, as a result, return a week ahead of schedule during Magic Round.

His sideline stint, which has seen usual five-eighth Dylan Brown move into the halfback role, has been nothing short of disastrous for Parramatta, who lost the game against the Raiders in Round 5 and have since won just one of their last three ahead of their bye in Round 9.

A Magic Round return would see Moses miss their next game against the Brisbane Broncos, before possibly returning on May 19 against the Melbourne Storm.

It would also give Moses two games to push his case for a State of Origin selection instead of just one, with the New South Wales Blues to pick their squad for Game 1 after Round 12.

New Origin coach Michael Maguire has hinted that Moses, along with Joseph Suaalii who is off to rugby union at the end of the year, could both be considered for selection.