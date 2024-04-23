Michael Maguire has hinted at who could be the potential halfback partner alongside Origin veteran Nathan Cleary.

Mitchell Moses has reportedly been in talks to team up with Cleary for New South Wales, but Maguire has stopped short of confirming any specific player selection.

The State of Origin series opener is just five weeks away, and the decision to fill the highly competitive five-eighth position is still pending.

Around six players are still contending to don the sky-blue number six jersey, including the injured playmaker from Parramatta, Nicho Hynes, Jarome Luai and Cody Walker.

“If it was three weeks ago, I wouldn't have had Nathan (Cleary) or Mitchell (Moses) so I think one thing I've learned is I'm not trying to pick a team now, I'm picking a team in weeks to come,” Maguire told The Jimmy Smith Show.

“Mitch might come out and absolutely blow it away and someone might not be available so the opportunity is well and truly there… at the end of the day I'm enjoying talking to the players in the background and they know the expectations.”

An opening for the Roosters' winger Joseph Suaali'l to make his Origin debut is also still on the table, even as he prepares to depart for Rugby Union at the end of the season.

This could shape up to be an extraordinary year for Suaali'l as he wraps up his rugby league career before transitioning to another code at the year's end.

The talented 20-year-old could potentially end his league journey by representing his state at such a pivotal moment in his career.

Suaali'l has made a remarkable start to the season, maintaining an average of 129 run metres per game and has made 14 tackle breaks.

His consistent performances could present Maguire with a straightforward yet challenging decision.

“If he's the best performer, I'd have no hesitations picking him,” Maguire said.

“He's put a lot into rugby league at the moment, and he's available and at the end of the day it's about winning for your state… at the end of the day it's about living in the now and making the state proud.

“There's origin players and it's a step up… it's looking at the players and understanding whether I believe they can make that step up, and that's being able to handle the big moments in games.”

NSW aims to kick off Maguire's new origin chapter with a bang as they prepare for the series opener on June 5th in blues territory, Sydney.