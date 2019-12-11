Eels halfback Mitch Moses believes captains will exploit the NRL’s new challenge rule in 2020.

The introduction of the rule was was ticked off by the ARLC last week, with each team reportedly set to be given one challenge per game that they can retain it is successful.

But Moses is worried it will bring more unnecessary pressure onto referees.

“I think we put so much pressure on the referees already and then to go over their ruling, it’s a bit hard,” he told Fox Sports.

“If it’s their call, it’s their call.

“It’s almost giving the player a bit of a chance to go back at the ref after we get taught so much not to bite at the ref.”

While nothing is yet set in stone, the new rules will be made clear in February.

Moses believes smart coaches and captains will look to tactically use the challenges to their advantage.

“I guess that could come into it 100 per cent. You’ve got smart captains and coaches. You never know,” he said.

“We’re going to have to see what happens and how it’s trialled.”