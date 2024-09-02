South Sydney Rabbitohs fullback Latrell Mitchell has had more testing on an injured foot to determine whether he will be able to serve his suspension this weekend.

Mitchell, who was hit with a breach notice by the NRL over a photo that went viral, is facing a one-week suspension, while he was also fined $20,000 by the NRL and another $100,000 by his club with $80,000 of that suspended for the next 12 months.

The one-week suspension, however, came with the added caveat that it would only be served by the fullback once he is declared fit.

That was seemingly unlikely to happen this year, but South Sydney is now making the case that Mitchell would be fit to play this weekend had he not been suspended.

That means he would be available for Round 1 in 2025 as the Rabbitohs begin life under Wayne Bennett for the second time, but South Sydney, per News Corp, will still need to provide medical documentation to the NRL, which confirms he would have been available to play this weekend.

It's understood the NRL have told the Rabbitohs they do not have to name Mitchell as part of their 22-man squad this weekend but do have to provide documentation which confirms he would have been fit by 4 pm (AEST) tomorrow when teams for Round 27 are officially announced.

It's believed if Mitchell misses this weekend, he will not be eligible to have his suspension served at the end-of-year Tests for the Kangaroos, with Mal Meninga - who coaches the Australian national team - already saying he wouldn't have been considered for selection in this year's series given the minuscule amount of rugby league he has played.

The Origin star and the Rabbitohs reportedly are confident Mitchell will be passed as fit for this weekend during final tests to be carried out on Tuesday.

Mitchell isn't the only player South Sydney has a question over for next year's opening round, with lock forward Cameron Murray's suspension also carrying beyond the end of this season, however, he will likely be granted the right to use that suspension either in the Prime Minister's XIII match, or the opening match of the Pacific Championships by judiciary chairman Geoff Bellew.