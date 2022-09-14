Bursting through the line in the final minutes of the 2021 NRL Grand Final is a moment that South Sydney skipper Cameron Murray will never forget - for all the wrong reasons.

The infamous Cody Walker intercept handed Penrith a 14-8 lead midway through the second half, before an unconverted Alex Johnston try clawed it back to 14-12, a scoreline that would never alter.

Murray made a break in the dying stages down Penrith's right edge, but with no support player within cooee of the representative lock, Rabbitohs' fans couldn't be blamed for thinking 'Latrell would've been backing up if he played'.

If only Peter V'landys thought of the fans.

A Grand Final is a big stage, but it's composed of moments. The split-second turning points that divide the winner from the loser, and most go unnoticed in comparison to scoring plays.

The 2015 decider will be remember for Ben Hunt's drop, Michael Morgan's flick pass and Jonathan Thurston's field goal, but it's moments like Kyle Feldt's strip on Hunt in the 79th minute that rivals as the biggest moment of the match.

This was Murray's moment.

Now in the final weeks of his maiden year as captain, Murray admits the loss still haunts him, but he'd rather use that pain to drive the squad towards redemption, rather than dwell on the moments that could've been.

“When you lose a grand final there is nothing really good about it,” Murray told Fox Sports.

“But if there is any silver lining it is the fact it makes you just that little bit more hungry to get back there and win it.

“Everyone remembers how they felt after that game and they never want to have that feeling again, so hopefully that is the motivation and the drive we need.”

He isn't the only one that uses that game to drive themselves towards a second shot at glory.

Cody Walker is the obvious candidate, his spectacular individual try in the match completely overshadowed by a singular cut out pass, but Jai Arrow is another, after spending mere minutes on the Suncorp pitch before a HIA ended his night.

“It will always be in the back of your mind, those losses definitely hurt,” Arrow said.

“But it is more the mindset of moving forward and looking what’s ahead and that is Cronulla this weekend.

“It is do or die footy from here on out and we are just enjoying every challenge that is ahead of us.

“We are looking forward to going back to Allianz and hopefully seeing a packed house there and playing some good footy.”

Despite being just 11 months since the match, only nine Rabbitohs that featured in last season's decider will line up against Cronulla, for better and for worse.

While the likes of Adam Reynolds, Dane Gagai and Jaydn Su'A have departed and Thomas Burgess is suspended, Latrell Mitchell is the biggest factor of them all, and near unstoppable when his mind is focused on the task at hand.

Cronulla's 9th-placed 2021 campaign had their fire burning to re-enter September football and leave their mark, but it doesn't compare to the fuel driving the Rabbitohs to avenge what could have been.