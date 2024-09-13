Josh Addo-Carr has returned an alleged positive reading to an oral sample taken at a roadside drug test, according to NSW Police.

The winger stood himself down from this weekend's final against the Manly Sea Eagles earlier this week after being randomly tested last Friday evening. The decision was made in a bid to ease the pressure on the Bulldogs, who are playing their first final in eight years this weekend.

The Bulldogs originally believed Addo-Carr had not tested positive to any roadside test, with the club's director of football Phil Gould taking to Twitter on Monday, claiming the rumour mill was off the mark.

It emerged later however that the result was positive, although Addo-Carr was allowed to leave the scene as police were called away to another incident.

The winger has denied taking any illicit substances despite the initial test at roadside showing an indication of cocaine. He was not charged at the time as police waited for the return of his oral test.

It has now been confirmed by the Bulldogs that Addo-Carr has returned a positive oral sample.

"The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have been advised that NRL Squad member Josh Addo-Carr has returned a positive result on the second sample taken on Friday night (September 6) at a NSW Police random roadside illicit drug test," the club wrote.

"Josh has left training to be with his manager, Mario Tartak. The Club is offering Josh appropriate support during this difficult period.

"The Bulldogs are committed to following the appropriate protocols with regards to the player's contract and CBA and will work with the NRL Integrity unit, the player and his management team accordingly throughout further investigations.

"While we treat this issue with utmost seriousness, Josh's welfare is our highest priority at this time. We will not be making any further comment until more information is available to the club. We request that the privacy of Josh and his family be respected during this challenging time.

"In the meantime, our focus remains steadfast on preparation for Sunday's match."

The NRL are yet to comment on the Addo-Carr issue and have not moved to stand down the winger at this stage outside of his self imposed decision to miss this weekend's game.

Earlier this season, Cronulla Sharks half Braydon Trindall missed a series of games for the Cronulla Sharks over a similar issue.

For any chance of Addo-Carr playing again this season, the Bulldogs will need to defeat the Manly Sea Eagles this weekend in an elimination final, which will then see them clash with the loser of the Penrith Panthers and Sydney Roosters qualifying final, to be played on Friday evening.

Addo-Carr, a former New South Wales Blues and Australian Kangaroos representative player, is contracted with the Bulldogs until the end of 2025.