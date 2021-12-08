South Sydney superstar Latrell Mitchell has divulged that he holds a desire to play further upfield upon returning from suspension in 2022.

While the 24-year-old still has a fortnight left to run on his six-week ban for a late shot on Sydney centre Joey Manu, the Taree titan has stated that a comeback at fullback may not be on the cards.

“I don’t know, you’ll have to wait and see,” Mitchell was quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I’m pretty interested in another position, but I won’t go there yet."

Although Mitchell has played representative football for both New South Wales and Australia as a centre, incoming Souths coach Jason Demetriou has previously suggested that the dynamic back will remain in the number one jersey from Round 3 onwards.

With this in mind, Mitchell was willing to concede that his season would likely start at the back for the Bunnies.

“I love fullback. I enjoy it. I can have a big impact at the back, and with our front-rowers going forward, I can grab the ball and do my part," he continued.

Still, with local junior Blake Taaffe proving his worth under the high-ball during the Rabbitohs' finals campaign this year, a changing of the guard could well come to fruition.

Speaking on Taaffe's baptism of fire during September, Mitchell explained that he had been excited to help the 22-year-old learn his craft.

“I love Blake. I would have done the ‘old Latrell’ and taken off back to Taree when I got suspended, but I wanted to stick around and help mentor him and help with his confidence," he further delineated.

Mitchell's mooted move comes in the wake of claims that club youngster Lachlan Ilias remained the current frontrunner to partner Cody Walker in the halves next season.

However, Taaffe himself has also been raised as an option to stand alongside the 2021 George Piggins medallist.

Irrespective of where Demetriou starts his many stars during his debut season at the helm, Wayne Bennett's former right-hand man appears closer to naming his skipper, with Mitchell effectively pulling out of the race for the role.

“I’ve always seen myself as a leader in the game," Mitchell stated.

"To lead a club, I’d put my hand up for that, but it’s not my time yet, it’s someone else’s time. There are a lot of great leaders at the club and in the team.

“I want to focus on my footy and keep improving before I take that next step.”

Previous reports have claimed that Demetriou is currently leaning towards a singular skipper policy and that Mascot junior Cameron Murray is the clubhouse favourite to lead the cardinal and myrtle club in 2022.

Mitchell will miss South Sydney's first two contests against Brisbane and Melbourne before returning to face his former club, Sydney, on March 25.