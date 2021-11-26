With South Sydney's former skipper Adam Reynolds having made the move to the River City ahead of the 2022 season, first-year head coach Jason Demetriou has recently been eyeing off his charges for a captaincy replacement.

While names like Cody Walker, Latrell Mitchell, Damien Cook and fan favourite Mark Nicholls remain on the books at Redfern, it is another local junior that has been widely tipped to take over from Reynolds.

Despite still sitting a month and change shy of his 24th birthday, Dean Ritchie of The Daily Telegraph has claimed that Mascot junior Cameron Murray is said to be the front runner for the leadership role.

Ritchie's prediction comes attached to the view that Demetriou - the former right-hand man of Wayne Bennett - is said to be keen on having just one captain in 2022.

Should Murray take on the job next season, the Blues and Kangaroos representative would join the club's rich history of skippers that includes legends like Piggins, McCarthy and Churchill, as well as contemporary champions in Inglis, Sutton and Burgess.

Although an official announcement isn't set to be made until the new year, the second-generation Bunny has already stated that the honour would sit well with him.

“It’d be special," Murray stated.

"I grew up in the area supporting them and my dad played for the club. All I’ve ever wanted to do is play for South Sydney.

“That extra bonus of being the captain of the club you’ve always wanted to play for and supported is something that’d be really nice."

Still, the hard-running second-rower also claimed that the job wasn't at the top of his bucket list.

“In saying that, I wouldn’t say it’s a goal of mine or anything," Murray added.

"I’ve got confidence the coaching staff will choose the best leader to lead this club next year.”

Given his lengthy family and contractual ties to the oldest, proudest and loudest club, it is little wonder why Murray's name has been raised for a rise to high office.

Murray made his 100th first-grade appearance in 2021 and remains contracted to his boyhood club until the cessation of the 2025 season.

Both Murray's father, Corey, and sister, Bryanna, have also pulled on the cardinal and myrtle hoops across the course of the club's 113-year history.