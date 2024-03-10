One of the game's most polarising and enduring figures, Anthony Mundine, has taken aim at Latrell Mitchell, labelling him as "underperforming" and implying an unhealthy reliance on teammate Cody Walker.

Mundine's remarks come amidst a heated exchange between the two players, sparked by comments made regarding Spencer Leniu's racial controversy with Brisbane's Ezra Mam.

The initial dispute ignited on social media when Mundine defended Leniu, stating that his comment to Mam was not racially motivated. Mitchell promptly responded, labelling Mundine's stance as "absolute bullshit" and urging him to "do better."

“This what our people get told to do and continue to get told. ‘Be quiet fall in line',” Mitchell posted.

Embed from Getty Images

In response to Mitchell's remarks, Mundine took to Facebook to deliver a series of barbs.

Asserting as a self-proclaimed authority on matters of racism in sports, Mundine reminded Mitchell of his own pioneering efforts in addressing discrimination. He bizarrely advised Mitchell to focus on his football performance, despite the origin of the pair's online clash being rooted in the matter of the intolerance of racism.

Despite Mundine's criticism, he expressed a desire for Mitchell's success, urging him to respect those who have paved the way in the sport.

“Remember, despite what you might think, you're no Greg Inglis & you're certainly no Anthony Mundine. Despite your disrespect, I want you to succeed and excel. Your success fills me with pride & honour, but you need to learn to respect those who paved the way for you !!! Peace, THE MAN.” typed Mundine furiously.

Meanwhile, Leniu faces potential repercussions for his comments, as he admitted to using the term "monkey" towards Mam. Although Leniu maintains that the term was not intended as a racial slur, Mam reportedly declined his attempts to apologise in person. Leniu's case will be reviewed by the judiciary, with the outcome expected to be a 6-8 week stint on the sidelines.

Mitchell remains steadfast in his stance against any form of racial insensitivity, asserting the importance of respect and cultural understanding. His exchange with Mundine underscores the divisive dialogue within the sporting community regarding racism and the need for greater awareness and sensitivity.

Embed from Getty Images