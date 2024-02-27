The Penrith Panthers will be without hooker Mitch Kenny for the opening match of the season after learning his fate for a social media post he posted at the end of last year.

The 83-game hooker, who has taken over from Apisai Koroisau at the foot of the mountains, was embroiled in a scandal when a photo was posted to his Instagram story on December 26, accompanied by the caption "couple of Boxing Day lines have got me in trouble."

The hooker quickly removed the image from his story and posted a clarification, captioned "Happy New Year guys. Enjoy and ignore trolls who grabbed my phone. Happy New Year."

After being allowed to play in the club's World Club Challenge match against the Wigan Warriors, The Daily Telegraph reports that the NRL handed him a one-match suspension and a $10,000 fine - half of which is suspended - for the social media post.

This means Kenny will be absent for their opening game against the Melbourne Storm, opening the door for Luke Sommerton and Soni Luke to take his vacant spot for round one.