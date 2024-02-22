New South Wales Blues State of Origin coach Michael Maguire has confirmed Stefano Utoikamanu and other players not involved in a pre-season camp are still a chance of playing in Game 1 of this year's series.

The Tigers' forward, who has debuted in the Origin arena, was one of the big snubs from the pre-season camp which saw a large group of New South Wales players and hopefuls assemble under new coach Maguire.

Maguire suggested he would have liked to have had more players in the camp, and revealed he has also spoken to Utoikamanu since the camp.

"I've got a good relationship with Stefano," Maguire told the media during an NSWRL season launch.

"I would have liked to have had many more players come in, and there are quite a number who didn't come into the camp. I couldn't bring in the whole competition though, so I had to sort of cap it with a bit of a number.

"But I've spoken to Stefano, and I've spoken to a number of other players who sat outside the squad that are potentials as well, so I'll get around to all those players as well.

"We will let all the footy do the talking."

Maguire, who left his job with the NZRL to take over the Blues, has been very clear since taking over from former coach Brad Fittler that he will pick players on form, and reminded players that opportunities are in front of them during the first half of the season.

"There are players there that have the opportunity in front of them, so no [it wasn't the most likely players for the Origin team in the camp]," Maguire added.

This year's Origin series kicks off in Sydney.

