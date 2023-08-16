Australian Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga has all but confirmed James Tedesco will remain fullback and captain of the country at the back end of this year.

The Australian Rugby League Commission and NRL confirmed on Wednesday morning that the Kangaroos will play in a tri-series during October and November against Samoa and New Zealand.

Fiji, Papua New Guinea and the Cook Islands will also play in a separate tri-series.

One of the key selection decisions for the Kangaroos will be around who plays fullback. James Tedesco struggled during the State of Origin series for the NSW Blues and hasn't hit his stride for the Sydney Roosters this year.

It has led to plenty of discussion around who should wear the number one for the Kangaroos, with Reece Walsh dominating at both NRL and State of Origin level.

Meninga though told AAP that Tedesco was the incumbent.

"Teddy is the incumbent. He is the captain of the Kangaroos," Meninga said at the launch of the tournament, per AAP.

"He led the team to a successful World Cup last year. He has been going well all year. His effort levels are great.

"We have got a couple of other selectors but in my mind he is the number one fullback at the moment and out of loyalty he should be selected."

The Kangaroos' coach didn't rule out selecting Walsh though, suggesting that the Brisbane star may be able to play in other positions, lining him up with a bench utility role, while Ryan Papenhuyzen, Dylan Edwards and Kalyn Ponga are also likely to be in consideration.

"Versatility is really key for picking squads for the Kangaroos," Meninga said.

"Reece can play fullback and I know he can play in the halves as well. It will be interesting to see whether he can put his head in the scrum and play 13, because that is what you need.

"You need a player who plays 14, or a player who sits on your reserves (bench) who can play a number of positions."

What will be intriguing is whether Walsh can find his way into the 17 given Ben Hunt and Harry Grant also both already play in the side, with one of the duo coming off the bench in most games at last year's Rugby League World Cup with great success.

The Tri-series kicks off with Australia playing Samoa in Townsville a fortnight after the NRL grand final. The date of the series could also work into the favour of Walsh, with Brisbane likely to make a deep run into the finals, which will keep Walsh match fit.

The Roosters, on the other hand, are no guarantee of making the top eight, meaning it could be six weeks between the final round of the campaign and the first game of the Tri-series for Tedesco.