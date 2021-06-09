Queensland great Mal Meninga believes that squad selections for State of Origin should only include players who are able to be selected for the Kangaroos.

Despite being a major supporter for Polynesian development in rugby league, Meninga told The Daily Telegraph that he thinks players must have the prerequisite of being in the selection pool for Australia before being in contention for a call up to either the Maroons or Blues.

Meninga questioned the eligibility of New South Wales stars Jarome Luai and Junior Paulo, stating the pair could easily be replaced with reinforcements and wouldn’t harm the Blues too drastically.

“My preference is that if you make yourself available for NSW and Queensland that first and foremost you are available for the Kangaroos,” Meninga said.

“You might describe that as selfish but I want to keep the fabric of Origin clean.

“I’m a huge fan of the international game and I don’t begrudge players wanting to play for their ancestors and their country.

“You could put a Jack Wighton or Luke Keary at five-eighth [in place of Luai].

“You look at Junior Paulo … do you lose anything by putting RCG (Reagan Campbell-Gillard) there. There’s plenty of props around.