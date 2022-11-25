Men of League was first established in 2002 by Ron Coote, Jim Hall and Max Brown, will rebrand to now be known as Family of League.

The organisation is a sporting charity that provided over $10 million and over 10,000 volunteer hours for people in rugby league in times of need.

“While Men of League was the perfect name for our charity in 2002, when male ex-players were the focus of our assistance, Family of League perfectly describes the wider group we help now,” Family of League Chairperson Helen Wood Grant said in a statement advising of the renaming.

“Over the past two decades our volunteers have increasingly identified and helped women and children in need in our rugby league family, as well as men.”

“We are enormously proud of our heritage and legacy and recognised the need to evolve to continue that legacy into the future. Our new name more accurately reflected and represents what we have grown to be, who we are, and the invaluable work our organisation, members and volunteers do to care for those in need in the family of league.”

Family of League has a network of over 6,500 members and volunteers who provide everything from surgery, rehabilitation, equipment and specialist care to wellbeing visits in homes and hospitals addressing social isolation and mental health issues.

Co-founder and Honorary President Ron Coote agrees this new name more clearly demonstrates the role of the organisation.

“Our intention from day one was to use the principles of teamwork to give back to those in our game facing tough times,” Coote said.

“Our members then and now unite over a shared love of the game and the opportunity to have a positive impact on the lives of those in need. Our new name tells it like it is – we are a family caring for the everyday heroes who keep the game of league thriving in Australia.”

Family of League CEO Stephen Lowndes reiterated the importance of the rebrand and the work they do.

“Our new name allows those in the Rugby League family to clearly understand that we're here to support them when they need a helping hand or a shoulder to lean on,” Lowndes said.

“Whether you're a fan, member, donor, partner, or sponsor there is space at our table for all who love the game of Rugby League.”