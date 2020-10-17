Melbourne will be sweating on the fitness of Kiwi international Brandon Smith following a head knock during the Storm’s 30-10 win over Canberra on Friday, per Fox Sports.

Smith was taken off the field for a HIA test during the preliminary final victory and returned during the second half of the match.

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy is hoping Smith won’t face ant setbacks after the 24-year-old broke his jaw during the season, with the Storm now preparing for the grand final next Sunday.

“He certainly wasn’t himself. He usually goes out there and gives us a huge lift but he sort of really struggled straight away tonight,” Bellamy said.

“He must of got a knock, he’s got a bit of a bump under his eye.

“I’m not quite sure how bad it is or how much it affected him but hopefully it’s not a broken jaw again. But I’m pretty sure he wouldn’t have gone back out if that was the case.

“He was just a bit dazed so hopefully he’ll be right for next week.”

Teammate Nelson Asofa-Solomona sustained an ankle injury during the win over the Raiders after falling awkwardly.

The front-rower was able to continue through the remainder of the match but will be closely monitored this week.