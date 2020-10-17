NRL Rd 19 - Storm v Sea Eagles
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 27: Cameron Smith (c) of the Storm (R) talks with Brandon Smith of the Storm during the round 19 NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Manly Sea Eagles at AAMI Park on July 27, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

Melbourne will be sweating on the fitness of Kiwi international Brandon Smith following a head knock during the Storm’s 30-10 win over Canberra on Friday, per Fox Sports. 

Smith was taken off the field for a HIA test during the preliminary final victory and returned during the second half of the match.

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy is hoping Smith won’t face ant setbacks after the 24-year-old broke his jaw during the season, with the Storm now preparing for the grand final next Sunday.

“He certainly wasn’t himself. He usually goes out there and gives us a huge lift but he sort of really struggled straight away tonight,” Bellamy said.

“He must of got a knock, he’s got a bit of a bump under his eye.

“I’m not quite sure how bad it is or how much it affected him but hopefully it’s not a broken jaw again. But I’m pretty sure he wouldn’t have gone back out if that was the case.

“He was just a bit dazed so hopefully he’ll be right for next week.”

Teammate Nelson Asofa-Solomona sustained an ankle injury during the win over the Raiders after falling awkwardly.

The front-rower was able to continue through the remainder of the match but will be closely monitored this week.