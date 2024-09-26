The Sydney Roosters head into this week's clash against the Melbourne Storm on the back of a strong win from last Saturday.

Set to be played at Melbourne's AAMI Park, kick -ff set for 7:50pm (AEST) on Friday, September 27.

This is Zero Tackle's guide to live streaming the match online, or watching it on TV.

How to watch Sydney Roosters vs Melbourne Storm, NRL preliminary on TV

The first preliminary -final will be broadcast on both Channel 9 and Fox Sports.

Channel 9s coverage will kick-off at 7pm (AEST), while Fox Sports' coverage will commence at 6:30pm (AEST).

To watch the coverage on Channel 9 - which is free to air - you'll need to tune into Channel 90 in high definition or 91 in standard definition. Channel 9 is available at Channel 100 through a Foxtel service. In some states, the game may be broadcast on a secondary channel and we suggest you check your local guides.

Fox Sports, on the other hand, will broadcast the game on Channel 502, with a Foxtel subscription complete with the sports package needed.

How to live stream Sydney Roosters vs Melbourne storm online

To live stream the game online, you'll be able to use either Channel 9 or Fox Sports coverage.

Fox Sports will have online coverage through Kayo Sports which you must have a subscription for, while Channel 9 will have a live stream available through 9Now, which is free to use once registered with a valid email address.

Key game information: Sydney Roosters vs Melbourne Storm, NRL preliminary final

Kick-off: 7:50pm (AEST), Friday September 27

Venue: AAMI Park, Melbourne

TV: Live, Channel 9 and Fox League

Online: Live, 9Now and Kayo Sports

Betting: Storm $1.28, Roosters $3.65

Teams

Melbourne Storm

1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Will Warbrick 3. Jack Howarth 4. Nick Meaney 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Eli Katoa 13. Trent Loiero

Interchange: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Christian Welch 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Alec MacDonald

Sydney Roosters

1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Joseph Suaalii 4. Joey Manu 5. Dominic Young 6. Luke Keary 7. Sandon Smith 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Connor Watson 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Sitili Tupouniua 23. Victor Radley

Interchange: 14. Spencer Leniu 15. Naufahu Whyte 16. Nat Butcher 17. Terrell May