The Melbourne Storm are officially into the 2024 NRL Grand Final after defeating the Sydney Roosters on Friday night, but three players will undergo an injury review before next Sunday's match.

While they may be without front-rower enforcer Nelson Asofa-Solomona next week due to suspension, they were lucky to escape the match without any severe injuries.

However, Harry Grant (calf), Jahrome Hughes (neck), and Nick Meaney (knee) are under an injury cloud - the latter two left the field before the final whistle.

Head coach Craig Bellamy has confirmed that the trio is set to undergo a review to determine the severity of their injuries as they prepare for either the Cronulla Sharks or Penrith Panthers.

"I've got to give Harry and Hughesy a rap. They were struggling at half-time. We had a decent lead at half-time but it was way too early to pack the tent up and think we were home." Bellamy said after the match.

"I said to them to go out, play another 15-20 minutes, see how it goes and we might replace you. Then Nick got hurt, we weren't quite sure how bad he was.

"For [Hughes and Grant] to basically play out the game, we all know what talented players they are but they're tough to be able to play out the second half like they did. It goes to show they've got a great care for what the team needs and they're willing to put themselves on the line.

"I'm not quite sure how bad everyone is. We'll get the medical staff to have a look and we'll see where we're at."

While Hughes and Meaney are yet to comment on the seriousness of their injuries, skipper Harry Grant confirmed he will take part in the 2024 NRL Grand Final and is not concerned by the injury at all.

"I got a little knock in my calf," Grant said. "It was a bit tight so it was more of a precautionary awareness to [tell] the physios. I got a little bit of treatment on it and we'll go again.

"We've got a long turnaround so I'll just be smart with how I manage it tonight and over the next couple of days and it'll be good."