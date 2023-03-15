The Melbourne Storm have updated fans on the status of 12 of their injured stars as room in their casualty ward begins to run thin.

After naming several stars to return from injury, the Storm confirmed the loss of Nelson Asofa-Solomona for the next 6-8 weeks as the 200cm monster deals with an MCL injury picked up against Canterbury.

International quartet Tariq Sims (calf), Justin Olam (arm), Xavier Coates (shoulder) and Tui Kamikamica (foot) have all been named to face the Gold Coast Titans, some of which far ahead of schedule, and will have until the captains run on Friday to prove their fitness.

Unfortunately, Cameron Munster isn't one of the returning stars this weekend, with the club confirming he wasn't considered for selection this week. Initially touted to miss up to four weeks, the 28-year-old has already missed a fortnight with a finger injury.

However, the news is better for Tom Eisenhuth (lower back) and Tepai Moeroa (calf), who are both back doing full contact, and a chance of being available for selection as soon as next week.

George Jennings is getting close to returning from an ACL injury suffered in Round 1 last year, and has now returned to full training as his fitness nears capacity. The club confirmed that the winger would return to play via Hostplus Cup.

Marion Seve is looking at either a Round 4 or 5 return from a knee cartilage issue that's plagued him over the pre-season, causing the centre to miss the trials, as well as the start of the season.

While Dean Ieremia has had successful ACL surgery and is set to begin his recovery, the news is still clouded for Ryan Papenhuyzen.

The Melbourne Storm have confirmed that the fullback is "working hard through his rehab and building strength in his right leg", yet a return date for the custodian is yet to be confirmed after shattering his kneecap into ten pieces last season.

The Storm will face the Titans this weekend with hopes that the returning quartet all pass their fitness tests throughout the next few days.