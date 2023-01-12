A whopping 19 Melbourne Storm players have agreed to shave their heads in a bid to raise $15,000 for Camp Quality, a charity supporting children facing a cancer diagnosis.

Camp Quality is a non-profit Australian charity focused on helping children and their families with cancer support, mainly targeted at those aged 0-15.

The announcement was made by Storm co-captain and Camp Quality ambassador, Christian Welch via Twitter.

"On Friday, myself and 18 Melbourne Storm players are going to be shaving our heads, raising some much-needed funds for Camp Quality, an amazing charity that helps kids and families dealing with a cancer diagnosis," Welch said.

Hey guys, 19 of us @storm boys will be shaving our heads on Friday to raise some much needed funds for @Camp_Quality an amazing charity that helps kids facing a cancer diagnosis. Link is below ❤️👍 pic.twitter.com/q0Fqbo1LHv — Christian Welch (@clwelch94) January 10, 2023

The former Queensland prop forward has been working with Camp Quality since 2017, providing Melbourne Storm tickets to affected families.

In 2018, Welch raised over $10,000 for the charity by hosting a Dine at Mine event at his home.

Welch has been facing his own battle over the past year, working his way back to playing following a gruesome achilles injury suffered in Round 1 of last season, his third season-ending injury in his carer.

Other notable players that have pledged to shave their heads as part of this movement include international representatives, Cameron Munster and Harry Grant; as well as former NSW back-rower, Tariq Sims.

The Melbourne Storm are not the first NRL club to work with Camp Quality; the Canterbury Bulldogs entered a partnership with the charity in 2009, their logo appearing on the front of the club's jerseys.

In 2012, Bulldogs' coach Des Hasler raised $100,000 for the charity by shaving his iconic windswept hair.

All 19 Storm stars will have their luscious locks chopped off this Friday, and if you'd like to chip in and contribute to the Melbourne Storm's Shave for Kids Facing Cancer, you can do so by clicking this link.