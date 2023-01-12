MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 18: Christian Welch of the Storm looks on during a Melbourne Storm training session at Gosch's Paddock on February 18, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

A whopping 19 Melbourne Storm players have agreed to shave their heads in a bid to raise $15,000 for Camp Quality, a charity supporting children facing a cancer diagnosis.

Camp Quality is a non-profit Australian charity focused on helping children and their families with cancer support, mainly targeted at those aged 0-15.

The announcement was made by Storm co-captain and Camp Quality ambassador, Christian Welch via Twitter.

"On Friday, myself and 18 Melbourne Storm players are going to be shaving our heads, raising some much-needed funds for Camp Quality, an amazing charity that helps kids and families dealing with a cancer diagnosis," Welch said.

The former Queensland prop forward has been working with Camp Quality since 2017, providing Melbourne Storm tickets to affected families.

In 2018, Welch raised over $10,000 for the charity by hosting a Dine at Mine event at his home.

Welch has been facing his own battle over the past year, working his way back to playing following a gruesome achilles injury suffered in Round 1 of last season, his third season-ending injury in his carer.

Other notable players that have pledged to shave their heads as part of this movement include international representatives, Cameron Munster and Harry Grant; as well as former NSW back-rower, Tariq Sims.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 23: Harry Grant of the Storm looks dejected after a loss during the round 19 NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Melbourne Storm at Stadium Australia on July 23, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

The Melbourne Storm are not the first NRL club to work with Camp Quality; the Canterbury Bulldogs entered a partnership with the charity in 2009, their logo appearing on the front of the club's jerseys.

In 2012, Bulldogs' coach Des Hasler raised $100,000 for the charity by shaving his iconic windswept hair.

All 19 Storm stars will have their luscious locks chopped off this Friday, and if you'd like to chip in and contribute to the Melbourne Storm's Shave for Kids Facing Cancer, you can do so by clicking this link.