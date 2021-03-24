Melbourne Storm Training Session
GEELONG, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 22: Ryan Papenhuyzen of the Storm speaks to teammates during a Melbourne Storm NRL training session at Geelong Grammar School on January 22, 2021 in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

Melbourne Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen has been ruled out of his side’s clash against the Panthers due to a neck injury.

The gun fullback suffered the injury during last week’s game with the Eels and the Storm will take the cautious approach with its young star.

The Storm confirmed the injury update via social media on Wednesday.

“Update. Ryan Papenhuyzen has been ruled out of our round 3 clash tomorrow night due to a neck injury sustained in last weeks game. He is currently expected to miss just the one game,” The Storm tweeted.

Nicho Hynes looms as the likely replacement to fill in the No. 1 jersey in Papenhuyzen’s absence.

Hynes has played 12 NRL games for the Storm since making his first-grade debut in 2019 – four of those at fullback.

It follows news earlier on Wednesday that Panthers star Nathan Cleary will miss the grand final rematch due to a head knock.

The Penrith and Storm clash will kick off at 8.05pm at BlueBet Stadium AEDT.