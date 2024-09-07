The Melbourne Storm have once again secured the 2024 NRL minor premiership, lifting the JJ Giltinan Shield at AAMI Park in celebration of their remarkable season.

While the achievement is significant, the club has quickly shifted its focus to the ultimate prize - the NRL premiership - determined to avoid the pitfalls of previous years where they fell short in the finals after dominating the regular season.

Melbourne's 2024 campaign has been stellar, yet memories of past disappointments loom large.

The Storm claimed the minor premiership in 2019 and 2021 but failed to make it to the Grand Final in either year.

Determined not to repeat history, the club is already preparing for the intense challenges of the finals series.

“The last couple of times we've won the minor premiership, we've failed to make the Grand Final," said Frank Ponissi, the Storm's General Manager of Football.

"I think that stays in your memory and I think that's probably why it's just kept their enthusiasm and excitement about winning the minor premiership just low-key.”

The Storm has made it clear that while proud of 2024's accomplishment, their eyes are firmly set on the NRL premiership.

“We now want to put a line through that minor premiership, and whilst we're really proud of it and we'll display that trophy somewhere proudly in the office, that's done now,” Ponissi said on SEN Afternoons.

“It's the next trophy we're really after.”

The club celebrated the minor premiership in a gathering that included not just the players but the entire Melbourne Storm organisation - a statement that it was a collective effort.

Moving past the festivities, the players know what lies ahead. Melbourne is likely to face Cronulla in the Qualifying Final in week one of the finals, and the team is preparing to leave nothing to chance.

“We certainly don't take it for granted because it's a really important thing to be minor premiers after so many games," Ponissi remarked.

"But the players know exactly what's ahead and that's what their major focus is on."