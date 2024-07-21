Following a strong victory against the Sydney Roosters on Saturday night, the Melbourne Storm are set to receive a well-timed major boost as the NRL Finals series inches closer to beginning.

Having not played a single game of football since Magic Round, star representative five-eighth Cameron Munster is all but locked in to make his highly-anticipated return this week.

Playing alongside Jahrome Hughes in the halves, his inclusion would push Tyran Wishart back to the interchange bench after an incredible stint in the halves without Munster and Jonah Pezet (ACL injury).

"He's a very strong chance of playing next Friday night against Parramatta - that's what we're gearing it to be," Melbourne Storm GM of Football Frank Ponissi said on Wide World of Sports radio.

"I haven't seen Munster for a while, but the reports are that he's training well.

"If he doesn't play against Parramatta, we'll expect him the week after against St George. At this stage, he's a very strong chance of playing against the Eels."

This was followed by cheeky comments from coach Craig Bellamy and skipper Harry Grant on Saturday evening, suggesting that Munster will have to prove himself in the QLD Cup with the Brisbane Tigers and they've "ordered him a plane ticket to Queensland".

“I think we've already ordered him a plane ticket to Queensland,” Bellamy said cheekily on Fox League.

“I'll see how he goes tonight, he can be a bit cheeky … if he behaves himself tonight I'll think about it but if he's a bit cheeky tonight he's deadset going to Queensland.”

Entering the backend of the season, Munster's potential return would see them receive significant inclusions in back-to-back weeks as Nick Meanry returned to the side against the Roosters - Xavier Coates still remains sidelined.

The return also marks the first time for some while that the spine will consist of Munster, Hughes, fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen and hooker Harry Grant.

However, if he doesn't return for the game against the Eels he will be a near definite for their following match against Shane Flanagan's men in Round 22.

“He's coming through reserve grade. Ball-playing lock, it's a pretty important position these days, up there at the East Tigers,” Grant added.

“Nah, he's looking in awesome shape. He had a little holiday in Fiji last week, has come back with a little bit of a tan and spring in his step. I think he'll back on deck pretty soon.

“It's a real luxury with the squad we've got at the moment and the depth of our team … when Mun comes back in it'll be exciting for the team and a real headache for Bellyache.”

The Melbourne Storm will face the Parramatta Eels on Friday evening at CommBank Stadium at 20:00 AEST.