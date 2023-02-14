The Melbourne Storm look set to be without Origin forward Tariq Sims for the start of the season after the edge forward picked up a calf injury.

The 33-year-old was discarded by St George Illawarra last season after starting the year in reserve grade, and looked all but certain to start alongside fellow-recuit Elisea Katoa in the back-row for Melbourne this year.

While Sims will miss their second trial match this weekend, against the New Zealand Warriors, the forward will be available for the early rounds.

The Storm lost both starting edge forwards in Kenneath Bromwich and Felise Kaufusi to the Dolphins for 2023, opening up the door for a host of recruits and pre-existing squad members to snatch the vacant roles.

Sims and Katoa were favoured to start, however the club also has Trent Loiero, Alec MacDonald and Joe Chan at their disposal for the opening round.

The Melbourne Storm confirmed the injury via their rehab report.

"A calf injury has kept the former NSW Origin forward out of the trials. He is building towards a return to full training and should be available in the early rounds of the season," the club confirmed on their website.

It opens a race in this weekend's trial match for the left-edge role, with question marks hanging over Sims' availability for their opening clash with the Parramatta Eels.

Head coach Craig Bellamy has never lost a Round 1 match in his two decades at the club, however faces his biggest opening challenge yet with Sims sidelined alongside Ryan Papenhuyzen, Justin Olam, Marion Seve and George Jennings.